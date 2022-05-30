Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:MTRY opened at $10.06 on Monday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.
