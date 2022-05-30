Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 370 ($4.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

MOON opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.25) on Monday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190.60 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market cap of £884.70 million and a PE ratio of 161.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 279.69.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.