Morgan Stanley Upgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to “Equal Weight”

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.90 on Monday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

