Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 80,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

MSGM remained flat at $$0.67 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,999. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.95. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 216.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

