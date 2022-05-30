Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MRAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

