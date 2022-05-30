Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MRAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
