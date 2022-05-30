Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MYNA opened at $8.72 on Monday. Mynaric has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mynaric (Get Rating)
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.