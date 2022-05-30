Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.20 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.