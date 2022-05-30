Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.20 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
