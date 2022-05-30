National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.19.

NA stock traded up C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$97.54. 192,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,594. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.71 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

