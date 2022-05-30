National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.19.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$97.54. 192,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.78. The firm has a market cap of C$33.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.71 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

