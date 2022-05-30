National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.19.

TSE NA traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$97.54. 192,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,594. The stock has a market cap of C$33.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.78. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$87.71 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

