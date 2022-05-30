National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays to C$93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.50.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$97.10 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.71 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

