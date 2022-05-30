National Bankshares Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.41. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$30.00 and a 12-month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

