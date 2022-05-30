National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 41.0% in May

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in National CineMedia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.91%.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

