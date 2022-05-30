National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $74.27. 12,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.