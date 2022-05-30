National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NHI opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

