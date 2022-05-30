NatWest Group (NWG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG):

5/28/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

5/20/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

5/10/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.96) to GBX 330 ($4.15).

5/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.15).

5/4/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15).

4/26/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 360 ($4.53).

4/22/2022 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

