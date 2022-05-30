Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Up 34.5% in May

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 763,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nautilus by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,507. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

