Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM opened at $23.74 on Monday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

