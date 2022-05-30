Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Purchases C$122,500.00 in Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$122,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,056 shares in the company, valued at C$772,436.

Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,844. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.86. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$210.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

