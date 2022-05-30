Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
