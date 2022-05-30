Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

