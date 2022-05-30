Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NBXG opened at 11.07 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 10.06 and a 12 month high of 20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 12.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
