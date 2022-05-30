Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NBXG opened at 11.07 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 10.06 and a 12 month high of 20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 12.11.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.