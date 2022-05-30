NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NURO stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 37.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.