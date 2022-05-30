Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 390,218 shares of company stock worth $988,089. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 279,220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

