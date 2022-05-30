New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Up 34.9% in May

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,377,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,667,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYMT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,775. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

