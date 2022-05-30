NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 176,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,956,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

