NEXT’s (NXT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($110.73) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.34) to GBX 6,900 ($86.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($98.78) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($91.61) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,104.29 ($101.98).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,654 ($83.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($70.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($106.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,182.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,010.34. The company has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

