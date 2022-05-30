NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

