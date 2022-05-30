Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NTDOY stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54.
About Nintendo (Get Rating)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.