Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54.

NTDOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.23.

About Nintendo (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.