Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nitto Denko stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

