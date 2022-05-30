Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nitto Denko stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

