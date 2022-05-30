Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

