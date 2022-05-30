Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 387,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 116.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 149,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordson by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Nordson by 33.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 52.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.83. 5,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day moving average is $233.89. Nordson has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.