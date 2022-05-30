Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $219.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average of $233.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nordson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 35.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

