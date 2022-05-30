North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOA opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $385.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

