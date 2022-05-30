Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of NBI opened at GBX 194 ($2.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of £54.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21.

In related news, insider Peter R. Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($42,531.77). Also, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,908.39).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

