Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NESRF opened at $6.25 on Monday. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

