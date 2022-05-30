Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th.

STC opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$9.70 and a 12 month high of C$29.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

