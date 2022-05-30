Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Nova alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Nova by 46.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after buying an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nova by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 6.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after buying an additional 66,171 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 34.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.