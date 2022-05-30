Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NVNXF opened at $2.73 on Monday. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

