Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NVNXF opened at $2.73 on Monday. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.
Novonix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novonix (NVNXF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.