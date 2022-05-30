NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Up 41.5% in May

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

