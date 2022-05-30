NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.65. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 472,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

