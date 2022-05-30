Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.60. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

