Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 180,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter.

JRI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

