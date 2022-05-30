NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NUZE stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. NuZee has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.60.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee during the second quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuZee during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

