NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $86.44 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.