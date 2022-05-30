Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $265.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $393.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OAS opened at $161.79 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

