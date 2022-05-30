Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.36.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

