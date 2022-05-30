Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.77% from the stock’s current price.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,295 ($28.88).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 940.40 ($11.83) on Monday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($26.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 993.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,323.43.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($125,889.01). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,133 in the last three months.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

