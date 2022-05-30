Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $9.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.58 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $37.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $42.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.01 billion to $43.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.84.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

