Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.69.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. LL Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OPAD opened at 4.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.40. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

