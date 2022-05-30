Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Short Interest Update

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ OMGA opened at $2.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $31.41.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OMGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.