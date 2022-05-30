Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Short Interest Update

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $2.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 873,823 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $19,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,952,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.